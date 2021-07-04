Indo-Pacific News - Watching the CCP-China Threat
#India: NGSLCM – The Next-Gen Submarine Launched Cruise Missile "We at Alpha Defense can now exclusively confirm, “DRDO is working on a next generation submarine launched cruise missile (NGSLCM)." Via
NGSLCM - Next-Gen Submarine Launched Cruise Missile | Alpha Defense
The missile system will be around 350-400mm in diameter & 4-4.5 Meters long. It'll be equipped with next generation domestic active radar homing seeker. It'll be capable of working in dense electronic warfare environment, so its chances to evade countermeasures will be high.