Blaming the reservation system is an excuse and opportunistic.

I'm against caste or religion based reservation, but its effects in DRDO and such are highly exaggerated.

The general category candidates that miss out aren't exactly top notch that can make a difference. They're very ordinary or low performers that don't belong in projects of national importance.

Maybe they'll perform once in the field, but so would reservation candidates then.



The real problem is brain drain. You wouldn't believe the amount of brilliant people that just abandon India.

