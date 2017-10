New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has transferred the technology of bullet-proof jackets to MKU Limited, Kanpur, for manufacturing these for the Indian Army and para-military force personnel.DRDO Chairman and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, S. Christopher handed over the technology at a function here on Wednesday where documents and related licence agreement between DRDO and MKU Limited were exchanged.The technology of this bullet-proof jacket has been developed by Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), a Kanpur-based premier laboratory of DRDO.This technology is challenging and one of the most significant matured personal protection systems developed by DRDO among the various GSQRs of Indian Army meeting NIJ III+ Standard, which refers to Ballistic Resistance of a Body Armour.Christopher, in his address, urged MKU Ltd to maintain a strict vigil on the quality of the bullet-proof jackets and to collaborate with DRDO to absorb the technologies developed by it.The function was attended by Director General, Naval System & Materials Cluster of DRDO S.V. Kamat; Director of DMSRDE Kanpur, N. Eswara Prasad; Managing Director of MKU Limited Neeraj Gupta besides various corporate Directors of DRDO headquarters.