DRDO flags off first Varunastra, a heavy weight torpedo

G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman of DRDO

G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO flagged off the first Varunastra, the heavy weight torpedo that was delivered to the Indian Navy at a ceremony held at BDL, Visakhapatnam Unit today.

He later laid the foundation stone for setting up of a state-of-the-art central stores at BDL, Visakhapatnam Unit.

Varunastra, the heavy weight torpedo, has been designed and developed by NSTL, Visakhapatnam. BDL, being the production agency, is manufacturing Varunastra at its Visakhapatnam Unit for the Indian Navy. This product is also being offered for export, according to a BDL statement.

BDL is associated with DRDO for its various missile programmes and it is the production agency for Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), for which, trials were conducted successfully recently. BDL is also the production agency for Astra Air- to- Air Missile System and has commenced manufacturing of these missiles. These missile systems are developed indigenously by the DRDO for the Indian Air Force. Satheesh Reddy appreciated the synergy between all stakeholders, especially the design agency NSTL and the production agency BDL for the manufacture of the first Varunastra. He suggested that BDL should gear up for new programs of ALWT and EHWT.

Siddharth Mishra, CMD BDL said BDL is poised to take on the manufacture of futuristic weapon systems. Towards this, the BDL team is committed to hone new skills and create the necessary infrastructure.

This is great news.... is Varunastra compatible for all our submarines? Kilos, scorpeans, HDWs, arihant etc.???
 
