DRDO develops new technology that will protect naval ships from missile attacks

The Indian Navy recently carried out trials of an indigenous technology that will protect ships from missile attacks, the Ministry of Defence said."The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an Advanced Chaff Technology to safeguard the naval ships against enemy missile attack," a state said.Defence Laboratory Jodhpur (DLJ), a DRDO laboratory, has indigenously developed three variants of this critical technology christened Short Range Chaff Rocket (SRCR), Medium Range Chaff Rocket (MRCR) and Long Range Chaff Rocket (LRCR). All three met Indian Navy's qualitative requirements."The successful development of Advanced Chaff Technology by DLJ is another step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat," said sources.The Indian Armed forces are trying to be self-reliant and plan to reduce its dependency on foreign manufacturers."Recently, the Navy conducted trials of all the three variants in the Arabian Sea on an Indian Naval Ship and found the performance satisfactory," the MoD said.Chaff is a passive expendable electronic countermeasure technology used worldwide to protect naval ships from enemy's radar and Radio Frequency (RF) missile seekers. The importance of this development lies in the fact that very less quantity of chaff material deployed in the air acts as decoy to deflect enemy's missiles for safety of the ships.The DRDO has gained the expertise to meet the futuristic threats from adversaries. The technology is being given to the industry for production in large quantities.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and Industry for the achievement.Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO appreciated the efforts of the teams involved in the indigenous development of this vital technology to safeguard Indian Naval Ships.Vice chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar has applauded DRDO's efforts in developing the strategically important technology indigenously in a short span and cleared for bulk production.