DRDO develops near-isothermal forging technology for aero-engines.

India had already made Kaveri engine. Kaveri failed to completely meet all the requirements. Max power output being one major deficiency. Reason for lower power delivery was design deficiencies related to high power discs and turbine blade technology.



ISO-thermal forging is used in metallurgy by most of the serious players in the game. But anyone and everyone with this forge can’t make everything that is possible with it. It is like everyone who has a smelter can’t produce the best quality steel. There are nuances and processes behind a smelter. Same is the case with iso-thermal forge.



What DRDO has done is to master this technique to forge all the HPC disc stages. Every dog in the town who has a cold forge available may not be able to do the same.



There are many aspects to this process that seem to have been mastered and proven to be good enough for the Adour engines used in Jaguar.



It seems that this dog has done something better with a bone than a that by quite a lot of other dogs in the town.



It may not be the top dog yet but ………….