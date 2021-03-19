Prince Kassad
DRDO developing DURGA II laser weapon for land, naval, air use?
A directed-energy weapon damages or destroys its target using focussed energy
www.theweek.in
The classified project, dubbed DURGA II (Directionally Unrestricted Ray-Gun Array), will see the Indian Army receive the 100-kilowatt, lightweight directed-energy system. senior DRDO scientist said on condition of anonymity that the DURGA II program is currently in the concept stage. He added that the organization is developing and improving various laser-generation techniques using solid state, fiber and chemical lasers for defensive and offensive use.