DRDO cruise missile test fails

Two banks of the River
Apr 19, 2022
So the engine again failed.
ITCM project aims to replace Russian components in Nirbhay Cruise Missile.
It doesn't take almost ten years. Even after ten years project is failing to take off then something very basic is wrong and, in all probability, it would be shut down.Wrong
the more the failures,
the better the eventual product.
So long as contineous improvement and rootcause analysis is done right.
Testing will not always have favourable outcomes, every failure and every success brings new learning and experience.
Had this been ready and deployed, it would have a positive impact on India's security. It is talking too long time for development.
Initially we were struggling with the guidance system, now once that's sorted, we are struggling with domestic Manik engine.