DRDO cruise missile test fails

Zarvan

Zarvan

Apr 28, 2011
Sinnerman108 said:
Wrong
the more the failures,
the better the eventual product.

So long as contineous improvement and rootcause analysis is done right.
It doesn't take almost ten years. Even after ten years project is failing to take off then something very basic is wrong and, in all probability, it would be shut down.
 
Ajamal

Sep 9, 2022
Zarvan said:
Way too many failures. I think this project will be cancelled.
Almost half of the test of this particular missile (Old name Nirbhay) has resulted in failure. This missile is throwing many chellenges in development.

Zarvan said:
It doesn't take almost ten years. Even after ten years project is failing to take off then something very basic is wrong and, in all probability, it would be shut down.
That is true.
 
Ajamal

Sep 9, 2022
Had this been ready and deployed, it would have a positive impact on India's security. It is talking too long time for development.
 
Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 29, 2011
16,472
-4
29,026
Country
India
Location
United States
Ajamal said:
Had this been ready and deployed, it would have a positive impact on India's security. It is talking too long time for development.
Initially we were struggling with the guidance system, now once that's sorted, we are struggling with domestic Manik engine.
 
Ajamal

Sep 9, 2022
Skull and Bones said:
Initially we were struggling with the guidance system, now once that's sorted, we are struggling with domestic Manik engine.
The problem with Indian missiles and rockets had always been hardwares and not design. Once it failed because wings didn't open. Now Manik. This is a very potent missile but fails to fall in line.
 

