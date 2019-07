DRDO Confirms India’s Next Gen Air-to-Air missile will have 300km+ Range Published July 27, 2019 | By admin SOURCE: IDRW NEWS NETWORK Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) which is pursuing the development of long-range air-to-air missiles dubbed as Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) jointly with Russia for the first time has confirmed that India’s Next Generation long-range Air-to-Air missile will have a range from 70-340 km in the power ‘ ON’ Mode. According to documents which idrw.org has gone through. SFDR Mission Project started in 2013 with estimated funding of nearly Rs 500 cr to develop the technology and demonstrate it in 5 years. DRDO successful demonstrated propulsion technology earlier this year which is ultimately expected to accelerate the development of long-range air-to-air missiles. According to DRDO, SFDR is designed with an advanced propulsion system and is configured with nozzle-less booster thrust modulation system and boron-based sustainer to deliver a specific impulse of 1000-1200 sec in ramjet mode. In the first test on 30th May 2018, nozzle-less booster technology was successfully demonstrated. Air-breathing ramjet propulsion technology, which helps propel the missile at high supersonic speeds (above Mach 2) for engaging targets at long ranges and will have No Escape Zone of over 100 km+ for fighter size targets and 300 km+ for Force multipliers like AWACS/Tanker/ELINT aircraft flying withing deep within their airspace. NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced without written permission of idrw.org in any formidrw.org .Read more at India No 1 Defence News Website https://idrw.org/drdo-confirms-indias-next-gen-air-to-air-missile-will-have-300km-range/