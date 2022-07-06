DRDO Chief on CATS ,MRSAM Turbo Fan Engine For UAVs,

We have designed, developed and manufactured a small turbo fan engine for unmanned aerial vehicle applications with the support of Indian Industry. The engine has completed design validation tests on ground and presently undergoing experimental flight trials. Click to expand...

DRDO has been building upon the success based on its breakthrough in missile technologies. It is much evident with the handover of Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles Systems to IAF. Now the task upon DRDO is to achieve such breakthroughs in developing indigenous aero-engine and marine engine. That includes Small Turbo Fan Engine for unmanned system where DRDO has completed design validation tests on ground and presently undergoing experimental flight trials.It is the most complex work of modern science and engineering which is achieved by very few. Though not from scratch, DRDO has laid the foundation way back with Kaveri Engine. Furthermore, DRDO has already developed a 12 MW Kaveri Marine Gas Turbine (KMGT) engine as derivative of Kaveri Aero Engine. G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO, talks about such innovation with Manish Kumar Jha of BW Businessworld.He also spoke on the critical (Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) Technology for the Indian navy's Project 75 and P75I. The Project 75 India is unfolding under first ever strategic partnership. The key is the technology here.CATS is not a DRDO project.The MRSAM (IAF) has been handed over the Indian Air Force, which will be a game changer in the air-defence-system. The is an advanced network centric combat Air Defence System developed jointly by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in collaboration with the Indian industry comprising of private and public sectors including MSMEs.On successful completion of flight trials, derivatives of these engines will be manufactured for a variety of unmanned aerial vehicle applications, making the country 'Atmanirbhar' in this complex and critical technology.Military gas turbine engines form an integral part of aircraft system. India being an aspiring nation took a bold stride in developing an indigenous military gas turbine very early with challenging requirements through the ambitious Kaveri engine development for LCA Tejas. Kaveri Engine, a 4th generation military engine, is the first indigenous aero gas turbine engine designed and built in the country. Through this indigenous DRDO project on military gas turbines, sufficient Technology Readiness Level (TRL) in the field of aero engines for fighter aircraft has been attained in the country.Knowledge, skill set, experience and expertise gained through this engine development programme is invaluable for the country and future engine programmes. Almost, a non-existent ecosystem has been built in the country through the Kaveri project for 4th generation class of engine technology. With the technologies developed through the Kaveri project, today India is in a position to indigenously develop a power plant for the strategic application of Unmanned Combat Air Vehicle (UCAV).These alloys have been used in many aerospace and other programmes in the country. Majority of the Titanium forgings have been developed indigenously and certified for gas turbine applications. Directionally Solidified (DS) investment casting technology has been developed successfully for high temperature turbine blade.Next generation engine requirement from Indian Navy will be Gas Turbine with more power output, depending on the identified naval platform.Subsequently, every two years thereafter, AIP will be installed in other submarines during their planned refits.