DRDO Anti-Covid Drug cleared for emergency use

An anti-COVID oral drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients, the defence ministry said on Saturday.Clinical trials of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) showed that it helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence, it said.The approval to the drug has come at a time when India has been grappling with a record-breaking wave of coronavirus pandemic that has stretched the country's healthcare infrastructure to its limit."In the ongoing second COVID-19 wave, a large number of patients are facing severe oxygen dependency and need hospitalisation."The drug is expected to save precious lives due to the mechanism of operation of the drug in infected cells. This also reduces the hospital stay of COVID-19 patients," the ministry said.