I can think of one drawback of River Indus.



Compared to River Ganga, the banks of River Indus have not given birth to a population as dense as that on the banks of River Ganga. Ganga not only gave birth to the huge population but is also sustaining it.



Again parroting that line of single state of Uttar Pradesh having roughly the same population as Pakistan. But then it is doubtful because Indian official authorities as well as media tell lies. But another tidbit supports this theory. Before 1971 breakup, despite having a bigger area, it is said, the Western wing of Pakistan had a population less than that of Eastern wing.



There is something about River Ganga which is a bigger supporter of life.



You may argue that throughout its length, River Ganga runs closer to the mighty Himalayas. Whatever be the factors, the fact remains that the overall ‘package’ of the River, the vicinity and proximity to Himalayas is more magnificent in the case of Ganga than in the case of Indus.

