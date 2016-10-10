/ Register

  • Friday, August 24, 2018

Drawback of River Indus

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Bharat Muslim, Oct 10, 2016.

Page 1 of 6
  1. Oct 10, 2016 #1
    Bharat Muslim

    Bharat Muslim BANNED

    Messages:
    1,034
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 252 / -8
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    I can think of one drawback of River Indus.

    Compared to River Ganga, the banks of River Indus have not given birth to a population as dense as that on the banks of River Ganga. Ganga not only gave birth to the huge population but is also sustaining it.

    Again parroting that line of single state of Uttar Pradesh having roughly the same population as Pakistan. But then it is doubtful because Indian official authorities as well as media tell lies. But another tidbit supports this theory. Before 1971 breakup, despite having a bigger area, it is said, the Western wing of Pakistan had a population less than that of Eastern wing.

    There is something about River Ganga which is a bigger supporter of life.

    You may argue that throughout its length, River Ganga runs closer to the mighty Himalayas. Whatever be the factors, the fact remains that the overall ‘package’ of the River, the vicinity and proximity to Himalayas is more magnificent in the case of Ganga than in the case of Indus.
     
    Last edited: Oct 11, 2016
  2. Oct 10, 2016 #2
    abcxyz0000

    abcxyz0000 BANNED

    Messages:
    1,822
    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 500 / -6
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Oct 10, 2016 #3
    Talwar e Pakistan

    Talwar e Pakistan SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,295
    Joined:
    Dec 30, 2014
    Ratings:
    +11 / 7,299 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    The Ganges has become a polluted shit pool and now India is drooling over the Indus.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 7
  4. Oct 10, 2016 #4
    VCheng

    VCheng ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    31,804
    Joined:
    Sep 29, 2010
    Ratings:
    +52 / 27,601 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    The Ganges is a larger river:
    Length in km Drainage Area (km2) Avg Discharge (m3/sec)
    Ganges 2,948 (1,832 miles) 1,635,000 38,129
    Indus 3,200 (2,000miles) 1,165,000 6,600
     
  5. Oct 11, 2016 #5
    Hindustani78

    Hindustani78 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    36,487
    Joined:
    Apr 8, 2014
    Ratings:
    +4 / 12,368 / -3
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Lithuania
    Array bhai , Indus river kay surrounding the problem terrorism hain.

    Sab humko bhai bolte hain. Hindi Chini bhai bhai . :hitwall::hitwall:

    Kab aayega sab ko samajhme , Indian nation kay liye Indus river important hai par dekh nahi raha hai kya horaha hai Indian nation kay saath since the last 200 to 400 years ?
     
  6. Oct 11, 2016 #6
    Bharat Muslim

    Bharat Muslim BANNED

    Messages:
    1,034
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 252 / -8
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    @Tergon18 @Kaptaan
     
  7. Oct 11, 2016 #7
    RAMPAGE

    RAMPAGE SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,964
    Joined:
    Oct 30, 2012
    Ratings:
    +15 / 10,290 / -6
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Oh God.
     
  8. Oct 11, 2016 #8
    ali_raza

    ali_raza SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,410
    Joined:
    Mar 25, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,309 / -4
    indus if far pretier in landscape then shitti ganga.which again translate into hindu mentality and muslim mentality.
    2 nation theory everywhere u know
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  9. Oct 12, 2016 #9
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Messages:
    10,039
    Joined:
    May 7, 2012
    Ratings:
    +155 / 26,242 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    @Bharat Muslim Geography. Yes, it's simple geography. The Indus Valley climate is extention of the Middle Eastern dry, arid to semi arid environment which extends into Indian Rajasthan. I am sure you have heard of Thar Desert. Through this semi arid region runs the Indus and it's tributaries. Therefore historically it could only sustain small population adjacent to the rivers. Few miles away was bone dry desert very similar to Nile. This image of Jhelum river near Thal is illustrative. Barely mile away from the river is bone dry desert.

    [​IMG]

    Therefore historically Indus region supported very low population. Only in the extreme north was there sufficient rainfall to support agriculture. Therefore through history Indus region was semi-arid desert rimmed by high mountains. Harappa and Mohenjo Daro had taken root very close to the rivers. Further away from the river was sand and desert.

    Only with the coming of British was the rivers used to create massive artificial irrigation canals which turned the semi desert into green fields. Even today if the irrigation system in Indus was turned off within six months most of the land would revert to desert.

    Jhang-Bhakkar Road in Thal Desert in Punjab.

    [​IMG]


    The effect of British irrigation engineering can be seen on the map below. Vast areas on both sides of Indus have gone green through canal irrigation. However on the extremes you still have deserts on both flanks of Indus.

    [​IMG]


    This of course is very differant in case of Ganga. There you have rainfall and in historical times Ganga Valley was jungle. So it boils down to this. Ganga had sufficient rainfall to support huge population. Indus was semi desert and only recently has irrigation enambled large scale farming.


    This is best seen in the rainfall map [below] of South Asia.


    [​IMG]



    As you can see from precipitation map above -

    Ganga India > Wet
    Indus Pakistan > Dry

    Both are profoundly differant as can be seen in climate maps. This also explains the historical population differances between both lands. Ganga and Indus are like chalk and cheese. Entirely differant. Ganga flows along wetlands east toward Bangla. Indus flows along drylands south to Arabian Sea.

    I hope this addresses the points you raised.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 23
    • Positive Rating Positive Rating x 1
  10. Oct 12, 2016 #10
    wiseone2

    wiseone2 BANNED

    Messages:
    8,857
    Joined:
    Feb 25, 2015
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,409 / -18
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    United States
    you have the best of both worlds ... you get the water and you have a nice dry climate
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  11. Oct 12, 2016 #11
    Bharat Muslim

    Bharat Muslim BANNED

    Messages:
    1,034
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2010
    Ratings:
    +0 / 252 / -8
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Now parroting that glaring example of their lies:

    It is said that in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, in a single city of Delhi, 3000 were killed. It is also said that in 2002 Gujarat riots, the whole state was burning yet only 2000 were killed.
     
  12. Oct 13, 2016 #12
    Kashmiri Pandit

    Kashmiri Pandit SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,937
    Joined:
    Oct 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +2 / 4,855 / -4
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Its high time we start taking care of our rivers . Time is not far when all we will be left with is the recycled Toilet water

    ヽ(ｏ`皿′ｏ)ﾉ
     
  13. Oct 14, 2016 #13
    abcxyz0000

    abcxyz0000 BANNED

    Messages:
    1,822
    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 500 / -6
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    @Imran Khan
     
  14. Oct 14, 2016 #14
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    40,651
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +33 / 70,569 / -34
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    some facts i agree and some i didn't sir
     
  15. Oct 14, 2016 #15
    abcxyz0000

    abcxyz0000 BANNED

    Messages:
    1,822
    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 500 / -6
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
Page 1 of 6
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 3 (Users: 1, Guests: 0)
  1. Hassan90