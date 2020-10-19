The Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP) has increased prices of 253 medicines upto 22 to 35 percent, ARY News reported.



The federal government and DRAP have once again increased the prices of medicines. It should be noted that the prices of medicines have been increased twice in the last one month. This time the prices of 253 medicines have been increased from 22% to 35%. Prices of life-saving drugs including cancer, heart, sugar, stomach, brain, TB, skin, vaccine influenza, joint pain have been increased.

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has fixed the maximum retail prices (MPR) of 253 drugs on the basis of its packing sizes with certain other conditions.





According to a notification issued by DRAP, the decision was made with the approval from the federal government and in exercise of powers conferred by clause (a) of section 7 of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan Act, 2012 (XXI of 2012) read with section 12 of the Drugs Act, 1976 (XXXI of 1976).





The maximum retail price will be subject to the conditions like importers and manufacturers of drug will furnish MRP of the drug to the Division of Costing and Pricing of the DRAP while the MRP will be printed on the label in the manner prescribed by the Drugs (Labelling and Packing) Rules, 1986.





Similarly, MRP as mentioned in column (4) of the notification table will not be applicable on drugs whose registrations under sub-rule (4) of rule 29 of the Drug (Licensing, Registration and Advertising) Rules, 1976 were issued before the issuance of this notification, unless otherwise stated expressively, the notification said.





As per notification, a four-column table has been formed to fix maximum retail prices specified in column 4 of the table on which the drugs specified in column 2 having packing sizes specified in column 3, will be sold, subject to the conditions specified in paragraph 2 of the notification.





These medicines were related to high blood pressure, cancer, hepatitis and other diseases.





It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of National Health Services had referred the matter of fixing drug prices as per packing size to the federal cabinet one month back, which was approved by the cabinet after detailed discussion.