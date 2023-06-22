Drama outside Lal Masjid brings back painful memories Maulana Abdul Aziz evades arrest.

ISLAMABAD: Lal Masjid’s Maulana Abdul Aziz dodged arrest on Wednesday after his guards put up resistance to the police party when he came out of the mosque after leading Zuhr prayers despite a ban on him from the authorities.Soon after, female students of Jamia Hafsa blocked several roads, including Jinnah Avenue and the bridge near Kulsoom Plaza, to protest against the attempted arrest of the cleric.However, confusion and lack of clarity persisted over the entire episode as statements and versions from both the police and Lal Masjid failed to answer several questions.Situated at the centre of the capital city, Lal Masjid came to prominence when the then military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf carried out a full-fledged military operation in July 2007.Talking to, a senior official of the capital administration acknowledged that a team of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had gone to Lal Masjid to talk to the Maulana and ask him to present himself for clearing certain queries.Among the queries was his re-emergence as khateeb (prayer leader) in Lal Masjid despite the fact that he had retired and was replaced and attempts to take control over the adjoining plot of the former children library as well as other matters.However, the official was not clear how Maulana Abdul Aziz reached Jamia Hafsa in G-7 and why the CTD teams could not stop him.Meanwhile, on his part, Maulana Abdul Aziz floated his video statement on social media, in which he explained how some official vehicles came to arrest him as soon as he left Lal Masjid after leading Zuhr prayers.He said despite being injured, he was able to reach Jamia Hafsa.A footage showed his car parked on Kulsoom Plaza bridge on 7th Avenue with bullet holes on the windscreen.Following the incident, fiery speeches were made by Umme Hasaan, wife of Maulana Abdul Aziz.On the other hand, Jamia Hafsa students blocked roads, including Jinnah Avenue, and staged protests. Senior officials of Islamabad police made several attempts to talk them out of their protests.During the protest, the seminary students also beat female constables with sticks. However, by evening all roads were cleared.The police did not arrest any protester, but lodged FIRs late Wednesday night against three guards of Maulana Abdul Aziz who had been arrested by the CTD.Talking to, a senior official of the capital police said all shots fired at the Maulana’s car were fired from inside by the occupant of the vehicle.---------------------------------------Na ryasat ki writ challenge hui, na Islamabad Police ki hurmat ko nuqsan pauhauncha, na hi kisi nay qanoon ko hath main lene ki koshish ki.The headline image of the article shows jamia hafsa thugs beating up a policewomen. Ab kisi ko koi masla nhn hua? Ab yeh dehshatgard nhn hain? Yeh policewoman ab kisi ki beti nhn? Why do even have this place operational outside the writ of the state in the middle of Islamabad?This was to be expected when your interior minister and entire security apparatus is busy with PTI and trying to trample the middle class rather than focus on actual issues at hand.You have shootouts and madrassa protests in Blue Area on the main business thoroughfare of the city but the interior minister won't ever come out for a press conference on this. Is loru ko bas PTI walon kay liay hi TV par ana hai.Stop fucking around with the country and focus on your jobs for once.