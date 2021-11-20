Drama in stadium today die hard fan of BD team prostrated the players during match .

BCB defiant intruder won't affect bio-bubble

Published at 08:18 pm November 20th, 2021

A fan - Rasel from Comilla - runs towards Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, before touching the paceman's boot, during their second T20I against Pakistan in Mirpur SaturdayThe individual before being taken out of the field by the BCB security touched Mustafizur's bootThe Bangladesh Cricket Board officials believe there has been no severe breach of the bio-secured bubble after a fan ran into the field during the second T20I of the three-match series between Pakistan and hosts Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Saturday.In the 13th over of the Pakistan innings, the game got interrupted after a fan named Rasel from the Northern Stand dodged the security and the group of groundsmen at SBNCS and ran to the center of the field.The individual before being taken out of the field by the BCB security touched Mustafizur Rahman’s boot following which the match officials took the Bangladesh bowler off the game.It was later learnt that Mustafizur was also suffering pain in his side during his second over of bowling in the game.The intruder touches Mustafizur's boot whilst being told not to by umpire Tanvir Ahmed as Mahmudullah looks on in amusementThe Bangladesh bowler will be reassessed again Sunday and a decision will be made on whether he will be match-fit for the third and final T20I.The fan, Rasel from Comilla, was taken to the nearest police station and it is understood that the BCB officials were preparing for legal action against the individual.The game continued but there was concern if the incident breached the bio-secured protocol of the players and officials.BCB chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury is confident that the event did not hamper the safety of the members who are inside the bubble.The intruder is being taken off the field by a BCB security official“The Covid manager is looking into the matter but what I can understand is the contact was very brief and there is no chance of contamination. There was no incident that he [fan] sneezed close to the player,” informed Debashish to the media Saturday.“There are criteria of close contact so based on that it [the fan going close to Mustafizur] was not a close contact. But still, we can have everyone in the bubble undergo a Covid-19 test [Sunday], that might not give a perfect result as it takes at least three to five days for someone to get infected. But still I do not think there will be any affect as the contact was not very close as we all saw,” the BCB official added.The Covid-19 protocol management was yet to decide the steps going forward.There was worry in the cricket fraternity if the touring Pakistan team would raise concerns with the incident but nothing such had happened when this report was filed.It is understood that the tourists have maintained mutual understating with the host board on the issue.