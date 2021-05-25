What's new

Drama directed by CIA? The blinded girl in 2019 HK riot found in Taiwan, with two intact eyes.

Still remember the girl on the New York Times headline? In 2019 Hongkong riot, she claimed she lost one eye as a proof of HK police violence.

Lately she was found in Taiwan with two intact eyes.

bkn-20210524020047742-0524_00822_001_01p.jpg

 
Magic, who say Magic doesn't exist?
She got her eye back, Malala got her brain surgery without any hair removal or stitches, Iraq magically produce WMD's, etc
 
Come to think of it, she never let other people photograph her injuries. While places like reddit claim her eyeball exploded. I don't think her eye is fake, since she can turn her eyeball.
 
Well done China’s citizen journalists...democraps caught with their pantaloons down...AGAIN! :lol:
 
Apparently she was hit by a ball bearing shot from a catapult by another protester. She refuse to cooperate with the police to find the culprit but blame the police instead.
 
Remember how she fought like crazy to prevent the police from getting her medical reports from Hospital?

The UK appointed judges all supported her and refused her medical files from going to the Police.

Those UK appointed judges knew and lying through their wigs and teeth.

They all should dance
 
Her current two beautiful eyes tell all that shameful act by her orchestrated by Murica NED and 5Eyes and Western Media such as BBC and NY Times having at least cameo role , and Hong Kong Judges, wearing wigs very very true.

Or maybe her power just short of Jesus Christ who can make the dead rise.
She cannot make the dead rise or walk on water.

But she can miraculously grow another whole and beautiful eye.

