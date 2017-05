China ready to celebrate Dragon Boat Festival

Children make zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, with their relatives during an activity to greet the upcoming the Dragon Boat Festival at a kindergarten in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, May 23, 2017. The Dragon Boat Festival of this year will fall on May 30. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Children make paper-made dragon boat models during an activity to greet the upcoming the Dragon Boat Festival at a kindergarten in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, May 23, 2017. The Dragon Boat Festival of this year will fall on May 30. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

A boy displays a paper-made dragon boat model during an activity to greet the upcoming the Dragon Boat Festival at a kindergarten in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, May 23, 2017. The Dragon Boat Festival of this year will fall on May 30. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

A worker shows zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, in a food company in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, May 23, 2017. The Dragon Boat Festival of this year will fall on May 30. (Xinhua/Zheng Jiayu)Workers make zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, in a food company in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, May 23, 2017. The Dragon Boat Festival of this year will fall on May 30. (Xinhua/Zheng Jiayu)People assemble a dragon boat in Songhu Township of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 23, 2017. Local people were busy making preparations for the upcoming dragon boat competition in Jinjiang River. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)People make a dragon boat in Songhu Township of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 23, 2017. Local people were busy making preparations for the upcoming dragon boat competition in Jinjiang River. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)People test their new dragon boat in Jinjiang River in Songhu Township of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 23, 2017. Local people were busy making preparations for the upcoming dragon boat competition in Jinjiang River. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)