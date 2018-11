Yeah. After they seek mutiny in the army and killing of judges, the response is a) Please wait for review. b) Don't drag the army c) We want to resolve the issue peacefully d) first police, then rangers, before coming to us....



God forbid if the same things were said by some politician. Ps. Look at the tones down talk by the so called Anchor Persons and the role of the media. Clearly its an easy thing to go after the politicians and rather difficult to challenge the mullahs who cause death and destruction of public property.

