Draft broadcast law proposes jailing, fines for spreading confusion in talk shows

Published: 2018-10-15



The cabinet has endorsed a new draft of the broadcast law that will facilitate the constitution of a commission to oversee radio, television and online news outlets and ensure they play by the rules.



And if someone runs broadcast operations even after being declared ineligible to get broadcast licence, the punishment is proposed up to seven years’ imprisonment or Tk 50 million fines or both.The draft of the ‘Broadcast Act 2018’ was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Secretariat on Monday.“The new law was drafted after discussions with those affected by it,” Cabinet Secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam said at a briefing after the meeting.The law will clear the path for formation of a seven-strong commission that would be appointed through recommendations by a search committee.The commission will give broadcast licences and will be the sole authority on the registration of online media outlets, the cabinet secretary said.The new law provides details regarding the appointments of the commissioners, qualifications necessary, the length of their terms, the conditions for their resignation or removal, their ranks and remuneration, he said.The draft law defines online media as internet-based radio, TV and newspapers hosted using Bangladesh’s territory in Bangla, English or any other language, and any Bangladeshi citizen or organisation registered in Bangladesh that broadcasts information through still images, videos, audios, writings, or other forms of multimedia contents on the internet.And in the draft law, ‘content’ means audio, text, data, image, graph (still or moving), visual presentation, sign, any sort of message or composition which can be preserved, recovered or communicated in electronic system.It has outlawed 24 types of work. These include presenting and broadcasting misleading and untrue information at discussions, disobeying instructions to broadcast programmes with public interest like president and prime minister’s speeches or urgent weather forecast, and broadcasting programmes and advertisements against the Liberation War ideals and spirit, and the fundamental principles of the state.The punishment for such offences will be up to three-year imprisonment or maximum Tk 50 million fines or both, Shafiul said.According to him, the broadcaster will be considered the offender and will be fined up to Tk 100,000 per day if it continues committing the crime.The draft broadcast law says a person declared wrongheaded by a court, or sentenced to two or more years in jail or before five years have passed after he or she serves the prison term, or declared bankrupt or identified as loan defaulter cannot apply for a broadcast licence.People without the licence will not be able to import, sell or preserve tools used for broadcast.People accused under the law cannot be arrested without warrant and the charges will be bailable, Shafiul said.