Dr. Zakir Naik booked by NIA in ‘love jihad’ case involving top Bangladesh politician’s son

Radical preacher Zakir Naik booked by NIA in ‘love jihad’ case involving top Bangladesh politician’s son
Zakir Naik and two Pakistani hardline preachers booked by NIA in connection with love jihad case involving Bangladeshi politician's son

Zakir Naik(Source: DW)

Islamic hate-speech preacher Zakir Naik, along with two Pakistani hardline preachers have been named as accused in an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the high-profile “love jihad” case, involving the daughter of a Chennai-based businessman and the son of a top Bangladeshi politician, belonging to former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

It has been alleged that Islamic hate-speech preacher Zakir Naik, along with the two Pakistani hardliners, were allegedly involved in radicalisaton of the girl and her forcible conversion to Islam.

The case pertains to the marriage of the Chennai businessman’s daughter with the son of a Bangladeshi politician. The father of the daughter had complained with the Chennai Central Crime Branch in May that his daughter, who was studying in London, was radicalised and forcibly converted to Islam. He had also alleged that his daughter was kidnapped by Bangladeshi men and spirited away to Bangladesh. The girl’s father had accused Nafees, the son of the Bangladeshi politician of abducting and trafficking his daughter.

Bangladeshi politician’s son accused of kidnapping and sexually abusing the Indian girl

The main accused in the case is Nafees, son of Shakhawat Hossain Bakul, a BNP leader and former Member of Parliament. Bakul was sent to Bangladesh parliament from Narsingdi-4 as a BNP candidate in 1991 and 2001. He had been arrested from Khaleda Zia’s residence in December 2013. Four years later, in June 2017, a lawsuit was brought against him by a businessman for extortion.

In his complaint, the girl’s father claimed that his daughter was lured by the prime accused Nafees to get into a relationship. She was then trafficked to Bangladesh and forced to embrace Islam. There, she was held in captivity so that she could not speak about the atrocities committed against her. However, she somehow managed to get hold of a phone and called her father, recounting her ordeal with him. The girl had alleged that she had been sexually abused in Bangladesh and is facing constant harassment.

The victim’s father Chennai is a businessman in Royapuram and has migrated from North India only a few years ago. The father contacted Nafees after the daughter’s phone call and asked to release her daughter. However, when Nafees demanded money in return, the father filed a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner. The matter was then referred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

According to the Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency(NIA) because it involved investigations in foreign countries. Besides Zakir Naik, the Pakistani-origin hardline preachers named in the NIA FIR are Yasir Qadhi and Nauman Ali Khan, both based out of the United States.

www.opindia.com/2020/09/zakir-naik-nia-love-jihad-bangladesh-politician-son-chennai-businessman-daughter/amp/
 
Zakir naik is a hate speech preacher while that ugly toad looking yogi adityanat is a love speech preacher lolz. Converted a girl forcefully and made her radicalized? Cowpiss really have eroded the little brain the rats had.
 
You didn’t include forceful conversion took place in UK and after that she was kidnapped from UK to Bangladesh where she was sexually abused. Seems like a thriller movie story.
 
This Zakir Naik guy is a Radical Hate preacher. I have watched hundreds of his videos where he openly supported Al Qaeda and Taliban. He also supports destruction of Hindu and Buddhist temples and believes that minorities living in muslim countries should not be allowed any rights. In Malaysia, this guy tried to provoke the Chinese and Indians and suffered a backlash.
 
Oh really. Please post the "hundreds of his videos" you watched where he said these things. There are many Muslims in this website and we have watched many of his videos. Provide proof if you are truthful.
 
I am one of his youtube channel subscribers, i've seen many of his videos. He is not hate preacher but alot of people who think their believes is attacked by his speech really hate him...
 
So insecure incels are mad they got cucked by Muslims. Why don't they follow their gora masters and get a cuckold fetish? Because their obsession and hatred of Muslims is their greatest trait.
 
This is just a blatant lie. He has never supported terrorist activities. You have a terrible habit of distorting facts to make your points.

However, Naik does often make silly analogies which hurts his arguments. There are better Islamic preachers to learn about Islam from (e.g., Yasir Qadhi).
 
Zakir Naik is similar to Anwar Al Awlaki, the founded of Al Qaeda.
 
