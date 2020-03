Dr Tahir Shamsi, the head of National Institute of Blood Diseases said, “The body of a COVID-19 patient creates antibodies to fight off the virus. These antibodies in the blood of a recovered patient could be used to boost the immunity of the newly infected people.”According to the details, Top hematologist and transplant surgeon of Pakistan said that the blood of recovered patients of coronavirus– the mysterious respiratory illness caused by the novel COVID-19 which could be used to slow the spread of the deadly contagion which has killed more than 10,000 people and affected 254,801 others worldwide.“We can save precious lives using this technique,” Dr Shamsi said while adding that the National Institute of Blood Diseases is fully equipped to successfully use this technique. “Doctors have saved hundreds of lives with the help of this technique in China since February,” he added.While talking to the newspaper he further said, “A vaccine works by training the immune system to recognise and combat pathogens – either viruses or bacteria – by creating antibodies in the blood. And when the pathogens enters the body, the antibodies already present in the blood successfully fight it off.”