Dr Swamy on the issues and land dispute between Nepal and India.He said that current King of Nepal was his student, he helped him to escape to the US during the "Emergency" in India.Another statement he made during the interview is that "500 Rajas merged their Kingdoms in to India". This proves that "India" was never a country. It is only British who handed over a vast geographical area to the Hindus. The smaller states then had no options but to submit to the size and power of India and merged. Those who didn't wanted to merge were taken forcefully. The examples of Decan and Junagarh are there. Then there is Kashmir, which the Raja handed over to India but people revolted on his actions.India is an artificial country, which would break up to its logical shape. Remember, the Eastern Indian states, a volcano ready to burst at a convenient time.