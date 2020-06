Most of the urban middle-class, yes. The IT / ITES, MBA types who elected Modi to victory twice. These are the ones who most obeyed Modi when he asked Indians to bang on eating plates to drive away Corona.



These types have grand visions of India being a religion-based world superpower while they actively ignored the socio-economic problems of India, like the recent suffering and even death ( by hunger ) of the migrant laborers who went back from the main cities to their villages and towns because of the nation-wide lockdown.

