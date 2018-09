I hope that you would also raise your voice against a massive human rights violations, carried out in Indian-Held Kashmir, Palestine and in some European States against Muslims citizens”.

“I may have missed your monitoring reports on these, so would appreciate if you could refresh my memory,” she added.

It is interesting to note that after a long time Pakistan’s government woke up and put a ban on the notorious NGO ‘Save the Children’, but then-Interior Minister had to uplift this ban after international and domestic pressure. The NGO was allegedly working beyond its scope.

general perception in our country that civil society and NGOs always intend to work for the welfare and well-being of the ordinary citizen. The same is instilled in the minds of students at educational institutions. In actuality, this is not the case.”

Prominent political commentator Dr. Moeed Pirzada argues that Pakistani policymakers do not understand the difference between two major categories of the NGOs. “Most NGO’s that work on social or societal issues are simply put: ‘foreign paid lobbyists’; the under-development of Pakistani laws and naivety and selfishness of Pakistani political elite allows these ‘foreign paid lobbyists’ to operate under the ‘neutral sounding name of NGO’s”.