Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari on Tuesday issued an acerbic rebuke to the Human Rights Watch (HRW) for writing to Prime Minister Imran Khan and asking him to address "serious human rights challenges" faced by Pakistan. In a letter made public on Monday , HRW Asia Director Brad Adams had asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to make human rights a "key focus" of his government.The letter urged the government to begin by reversing "abusive laws and policies" and demonstrating "genuine commitment to the rule of law and equal justice".The HRW wants the government to focus on six key areas: "These are freedom of expression and attacks on civil society; freedom of religion and belief; violence against women and girls; access to education; restoring moratorium on death penalty; and terrorism and counter-terrorism abuses."In response to the letter, Dr Mazari stated that "the prime minister and the government are committed to ensuring the human rights guaranteed to all Pakistani citizens under the Constitution.""[...] We are well aware of the need to effectively enforce the laws regarding the enforcement of the human rights of all our citizens as well as the need to bring our national laws in alignment with our international legal commitments through the international treaties we have ratified. Our government is committed to ensuring the fulfillment of all our international obligations," the minister wrote.