  • Thursday, July 12, 2018

Dr. Shashi Tharoor on Hinduism’s origins and its philosophical concepts

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Suriya, Jul 12, 2018 at 9:32 PM.

  Jul 12, 2018 at 9:32 PM #1
    Suriya

    Suriya FULL MEMBER

  Jul 12, 2018 at 9:49 PM #2
    Suriya

    Suriya FULL MEMBER

    Very interesting and sharp reading of Hindu philosophy from very westernized and politically staunch secular like Dr. Shashi Tharoor .
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 10:23 PM #3
    Kaptaan

    Kaptaan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Look faggot, if by your own definition outsiders gave you that name and reified 'Hinduism' it follows that your not going to be able to give anything in terms of definition. I mean if you could not have the fcukin ability to name yourself how can we expect you to be able to give us a tangible description. I suppose we best ask those who gave you the name what exactly that term means.

    And the guy is full of crap. There is no primary source that alludes to 'Sindhu/Hindu meaning beyond the Indus. It bullshat he is giving to shore up the revisionist conception of India.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Jul 12, 2018 at 10:31 PM #4
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Secular Evangelist!!
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 10:33 PM #5
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    He might be better than RSS sanghis but still he is as biased and dishonest as an Indian usually is when it comes to history and civilisation...this is something they cannot rise above...a hurdle insurmountable.
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 10:34 PM #6
    The BrOkEn HeArT

    The BrOkEn HeArT FULL MEMBER

    Where you had completed your primary education?
    I have been reading your history lesson to brainwash your fellow country memebers.
    But hey, the world historic facts are not turning around near pakistan's manipulated history text books.
    You should not forget where you have come from?
    Name??
    People came and gone by giving names to our land according to their tongue. Whats your problem in that?
     
  Jul 12, 2018 at 10:43 PM #7
    Kaptaan

    Kaptaan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    If you follow his logic - then Sindh gets divided in half. The western half is not 'Sindh/Hind' but the easter half is. It divides Sindh by the Indus river with both banks belonging to differant regions. He forgets that Indus unites both banks rather then divides.

    But at least going by this Doctor the good news is Mohenjo Daro, Rehman Dheri, Mehr Garh have nothing to do with India/Hindus as both are not "beyond Indus" but are on the western bank facing Afghanistan/Iran/Central Asia. I say keep opening your mouth you airbag.


    [​IMG]

    Best education money can buy. Certainly better then 99.9% of Gangadeshi's.
     
