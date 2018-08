Dr Shamshad Akhtar meets Asad Umar : The situation is very bleak!!

government will have to redouble its efforts to pull the national economy from nose diving, party’s financial guru Asad Umar was cautioned

Pakistan’s external sector’s performance “far worse than five years ago” but still manageable.



He was reportedly informed that Pakistan’s gross forex reserves would slip below $9 billion by the end of September even after securing a $2 billion official inflow from China and arranging $1.4 billion commercial loans over the past two months.

budget deficit increased to 6.8% of GDP or Rs2.3 trillion.

The budget deficit in the first month of the new fiscal year was close to Rs150 billion or 0.4% of GDP, significantly higher than the one recorded in the same month of the last fiscal year.

Higher interest payments were said to be the main reason for excessive spending in July, sources said.

The last National Assembly had sanctioned Rs1.62 trillion for debt servicing in the ongoing fiscal year and about 15% of that has already been consumed in a single month, sources said.

He might not have been briefed about that but almost all additional finance secretaries had either gone on leave or were planning to take long leave