Dr۔ Shahabaz Gill arrested from Islamabad

More of a kidnap instead of arrest
Last edited:
Sharif family was arrested on corruption then army came to rescue themI guess Imran Khan was also bokhlahat ka shikaar when he was arresting PML leaders and when he kept many of them confined for years.
Those men have to be in plain clothes because they are neutral.
finally the demons are being rounded up
i guess your sharabi majazi khuda was also bokhalaya howa chotya when he was barking against Pakistan but you kept supporting him!I guess Imran Khan was also bokhlahat ka shikaar when he was arresting PML leaders and when he kept many of them confined for years.
They also helped in deposing him in 2018 and 1999, so instead of making this narrative that PTI is the only victim can you for once say that most parties have been? If you really want to fight against unconstitutional actions then be consistent with it.Sharif family was arrested on corruption then army came to rescue them
At least have some sense
Then it should be done via the proper procedures, there was no warrant no case or anything, just straight up this.Ali Wazir was arrested for the somewhat same reason. Incitement to mutiny should be taken seriously.
maryam is on bail for nawazsharif timardari, shahbaz is on bail, hamza ran away aur yaha ap aun ki safaiyan pesh karahay. Aur kehtay ho. neutral hon lol ap ke ander aik patwari hai jo chupa betha hai aur wo tab jaagta hai jab pti ya imran khan ke khelaf bolna hota hai.I guess Imran Khan was also bokhlahat ka shikaar when he was arresting PML leaders and when he kept many of them confined for years.
If this is the case then PDM should have been behind bars instead of in governmentAli Wazir was arrested for the somewhat same reason. Incitement to mutiny should be taken seriously.