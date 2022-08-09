What's new

Dr۔ Shahabaz Gill arrested from Islamabad

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1556932019460112385

Screenshot_2022-08-09-14-18-47-02.png


More of a kidnap instead of arrest

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1556935702906306561
 
What could be expected from the bunch of convicted criminals, absconders, thugs, murderers, looters, liars, and robbers?

This is the most the 'experienced team' could do.
 
I guess Imran Khan was also bokhlahat ka shikaar when he was arresting PML leaders and when he kept many of them confined for years.
i guess your sharabi majazi khuda was also bokhalaya howa chotya when he was barking against Pakistan but you kept supporting him!

tum log outdated hogaye ho tumhari chowkidarun ki turhan!
 
Sharif family was arrested on corruption then army came to rescue them
At least have some sense
They also helped in deposing him in 2018 and 1999, so instead of making this narrative that PTI is the only victim can you for once say that most parties have been? If you really want to fight against unconstitutional actions then be consistent with it.

Ali Wazir was arrested for the somewhat same reason. Incitement to mutiny should be taken seriously.
Then it should be done via the proper procedures, there was no warrant no case or anything, just straight up this.
 
I guess Imran Khan was also bokhlahat ka shikaar when he was arresting PML leaders and when he kept many of them confined for years.
maryam is on bail for nawazsharif timardari, shahbaz is on bail, hamza ran away aur yaha ap aun ki safaiyan pesh karahay. Aur kehtay ho. neutral hon lol ap ke ander aik patwari hai jo chupa betha hai aur wo tab jaagta hai jab pti ya imran khan ke khelaf bolna hota hai.
 
Also just saying but this can also be a reactionary act by the Govt in power so let's not just assume it was any Mil agency or anything yet, there's too little info to tell who actually did it.
 

