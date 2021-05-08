Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Dr. Sarah Qureshi refused to sell her patent to Rolls Royce | Flashback Zindagi of Faisal Sherjan
Thread starter
Azadkashmir
Start date
21 minutes ago
Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
6,583
0
7,736
Country
Location
21 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
President Arif Alvi implements ordinance allowing the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis
Latest: Dual Wielder
A moment ago
Pakistani Siasat
France to sell Egypt 30 fighter jets in $4.5 bln deal -report
Latest: Gomig-21
1 minute ago
Arab Defence Forum
Jaishankar boycotts high-level Security Council meet convened by China
Latest: lonelyman
2 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
Fire on board INS Vikramaditya, all personnel safe: Navy
Latest: Reichsmarschall
2 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
30 shaheed mostly young girls. Massive bomb Afghanistan
Latest: Hakikat ve Hikmet
2 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistan calls for 'thorough investigation' after seizure of over 7kg of uranium in India "
Latest: lastofthepatriots
10 minutes ago
Pakistan Strategic Forces
Pakistan Air Force Transport
Latest: Scorpiooo
35 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Command: Kashmir Fire ||
Latest: arjunk
40 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
COAS reached KSA on four days visit before PM Imran Khan visit - ARY News .
Latest: Scorpiooo
Yesterday at 11:54 PM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Army | News and Discussions
Latest: Reichsmarschall
Yesterday at 11:47 PM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
President Arif Alvi implements ordinance allowing the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis
Latest: Dual Wielder
A moment ago
Pakistani Siasat
R
Former IHC CJ misused public funds: audit report
Latest: Romeoo250
16 minutes ago
Insaf - Justice
Collusion between poultry feed firms led to egg, chicken price hike: CCP inquiry
Latest: Type59
17 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Featured
US could Sanction Pakistan post-Withdrawal; Rubin
Latest: Deltadart
17 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
S
FIA stopped Shahbaz Sharif from leaving the country
Latest: Silverblaze
21 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Military Forum Latest Posts
Fire on board INS Vikramaditya, all personnel safe: Navy
Latest: Reichsmarschall
2 minutes ago
Naval Warfare
The Day JF-17 Thundered In Indian Occupied Kashmir !
Latest: White and Green with M/S
26 minutes ago
Air Warfare
POF-X | A Modern 9mm Self Defense Weapon by Pakistan Ordnance Factories
Latest: Daghalodi
45 minutes ago
Equipment & Gear
Footage: German troops feeding scraps to soviet prisoners
Latest: Indus Pakistan
Yesterday at 11:19 PM
Military History & Tactics
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: PanzerKiel
Yesterday at 8:30 PM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
France to sell Egypt 30 fighter jets in $4.5 bln deal -report
Latest: Gomig-21
1 minute ago
Arab Defence Forum
30 shaheed mostly young girls. Massive bomb Afghanistan
Latest: Hakikat ve Hikmet
2 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
The wonderful ammunition that we will see on the Egyptian Rafale, which America forbid to sell to Egypt
Latest: Ceylal
9 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Indian Air Force Gets A Big Boost: Govt Accelerates Development Of Indigenous Swarm Based Killer Drone System.
Latest: Anik101
21 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
The future of Javad Zarif: A foreign asset in waiting
Latest: Muhammed45
23 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom