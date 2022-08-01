Dr Sania Nishtar will lead oversight of Ehsas Projects

Dr Sania Nishtar to lead the Ehsaas program in Punjab Dr. Sania Nishtar will continue to lead PTI's flagship social welfare and poverty alleviation program Ehsaas in Punjab.

Imran Khan, a former prime minister and the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has instructed the Punjab government to reinstate the Ehsaas Program in the territory. Imran Khan has reportedly instructed the newly elected Provincial Government of Punjab, led by Pervez Elahi, to reinstate all of the programs under the Ehsaas banner in order to relieve the people’s suffering.“I have asked Dr. Sania Nishtar to lead Ehsaas Program in Punjab,” said Imran Khan, adding that she will soon reach the province and monitor the restoration of all the social welfare programmes, including the Ehsaas Rashan Program, Ehsaas Panagah and Langar Program, and the Sehat Card.