That's where I would say enough is enough. The courts should stay in their limits.37 million PKRs is a joke. He needs a team of 2-3 scientists at least, a lab / facility and money to run it. That can easily be USD 5-10 million project for 2-3 years. R&D requires investment.We spent USD 12+ million on developing next gen. security cameras without any need to develop new facilities or team. The same would have cost us around USD 6-7 million we carried out in Pakistan. Courts should not drag scientists like this...... the law graduates cannot understand the abc of science and research. Billions of dollars are spent in R&D every year in the west without any tangible results....that's the cost of science but once it delivers, you can recover the costs and earn profit. This is an insult to a scientist. If you drag them into the courts, their focus is shattered. These worthless judges can't provide justice to the nation and now they are trying to destroy the little scientific development we have.... worthlessKeep your crap limited to yourself....stop praising indians and irani mullah... You have no idea