What's new

DR. OMBUDSMAN DIAGNOSIS AND PRESCRIBES Rs. 3 LAC ME ONLY AND ONLY TO KNOW IF MY EXISTING NATIONAL SAVINGS ACCOUNT WOULD DO OR I NEEDED OPENING A NEW

J

Jokingjustice

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 27, 2016
62
0
9
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) early this year through its website advised its investors to visit their respective National Savings Centers (NSC) by 31 August and open their Accounts facilitating the CDNS under their digital system to transfer their accrued profits into accounts. I explained to the DG National Savings, Director National Savings Karachi and to a few other officials that I have my savings with NSC ABC but Savings Account with NSC XYZ Center. I enquired if still I needed opening a new one with NSC ABC or my already existing account would serve. As usual none cared to respond. The then Federal Ombudsman and the then CJ SHC termed non response by functionaries a mother act of mal administration.



2. I filed complaint against this non response with the Federal Ombudsman. On checking Online Status of the complaint, I find one and a half line progress that both the complainant and the National Savings have been summoned to Ombudsman Office for a Hearing. When, where in Karachi or Islamabad, I don’t know.



3. Federal Ombudsman website claims it provided Free At Door Step Justice. This hearing call to this senior citizen complainant is a prescription of about Rs. 3 lacs only and only to know if he needed opening a new account or his old one served. We the Pakistanis are most honoured in unique manners. One having arrest warrants flies abroad, comes back to take oath as a minister, both times in the prime ministerial special plane. To collect his/her share of Free At Door Step Justice, an Overseas Pakistanis needs expense of Rs. 3 lacs.

4. Congratulations Overseas Pakistanis on this new meaning to Free & at door step. Be ready tomorrow “more facilities to overseas Pakistanis” could mean “more levies on them” etc.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 1, Guests: 7)

Similar threads

J
FORUM OF OMBUDSMAN PAKISTAN - WORLD DONATION - AN EXCELLENCY ACHIEVEMENT IN PAKISTANI STANDARDS
Replies
0
Views
293
Jokingjustice
J
J
NATIONAL SAVINGS - STAFF WANTS TO BECOME A BANK AND GET BANKING LEVEL SALARIES!!!!
Replies
1
Views
445
Sinnerman108
Sinnerman108
J
WHY NOT TO INTERPRET - FAILURE OF OMBUDSMAN?
Replies
0
Views
522
Jokingjustice
J
J
MY MOBILE, CHILD's CHOCOLATES, FOOD (MILK POWDER)
Replies
1
Views
417
Catalystic
Catalystic
J
‎- دنیا کامران خان کے ساتھ‎ NON RESIDENT PAKISTANIS NEED NO FILING RETURNS AND NICOPs
Replies
0
Views
529
Jokingjustice
J

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom