Dr Mohammad Javad Zarif, FM of Iran visit to Pakistan, meets PM, COAS

H.E Dr Mohammad Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of Iran called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today. During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghan reconciliation process, Pak-Iran border management and border markets were discussed. COAS said that enhanced Pakistan-Iran cooperation will have positive impact on regional peace and stability. Foreign Minister Zarif appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional stability, especially Afghan peace process and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.