Dr Mohammad Javad Zarif, FM of Iran visit to Pakistan, meets PM, COAS

Pakistan Ka Beta

Aug 7, 2019
H.E Dr Mohammad Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of Iran called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today. During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghan reconciliation process, Pak-Iran border management and border markets were discussed. COAS said that enhanced Pakistan-Iran cooperation will have positive impact on regional peace and stability. Foreign Minister Zarif appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional stability, especially Afghan peace process and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.

 
WebMaster

Jun 25, 2016
Thanks to Iran for pushing Pakistani zareens who were initially infected with COVID into Pakistan, when they could have isolated themselves in Iran.
 
