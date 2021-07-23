Dr Moeed Suggests Door Could Still Be Open For Dialogue with India

In an interview, Pakistan’s National Security Advisor has at least two or three times said that the window of hope and expectation in India-Pakistan relations, that opened in February with the reconfirmation of the 2003 ceasefire, “is perhaps still there” provided India is willing to create a conducive environment. Dr Mooed Yusuf said this in an interview where he also claimed that Pakistan has “concrete evidence and intelligence” connecting the recent Lahore bomb blast outside Hafiz Saeed’s residence to handlers and masterminds in India, which Pakistan will make public in a dossier “at the right time.”The last 15 minutes are on the developing situation in Afghanistan and whether Pakistan will recognise a Taliban government formed after a military take over of the country. Dr Yusuf says Pakistan “will do what the rest of the world does”. Asked if Pakistan would welcome a Taliban government, he initially says “No” but then adds it has “no favourites” and it’s for the Afghan people to choose their government.