I dont know who is handling all these issues behind the scenes. Often enough I hear that its state of Pakistan/establishment and if they really are the driving force behind all this mess, then they need to do a better job, because its not acceptable anymore.



First Nawaz fled from Pakistan, dodged accountability process, enjoying his time in UK and now if Zardari gets away with this (despite of having original JIT, which had Zardari and his allies name) then many will be seriously aggravated at establishment (myself included) and rightly so, because there is no justification of any of this (because this JIT is the most leanest among the THREE JIT's).

