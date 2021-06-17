What's new

Dr Kaunda is no more.

RIP - We lost a good person in this continent.

Zambia's founding president, Kenneth Kaunda, dies aged 97 - son | News24

Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia's founding president and liberation hero, has died, aged 97, at a military hospital in Lusaka where he was being treated for pneumonia.
Zambia's founding president, Kenneth Kaunda, dies aged 97 - son

Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia's president.

Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia's founding president and liberation hero, has died, aged 97, at a military hospital in Lusaka where he was being treated for pneumonia, his son, Kambarage, said on Wednesday.
Kaunda ruled Zambia from 1964, when the southern African nation won its independence from Britain, until 1991, and afterwards become one of Africa's most committed activists against HIV/AIDS.



"I am sad to inform (members) we have lost Mzee. Let’s pray for him," Kambarage said on the late president's Facebook page.
 
Ali_Baba said:
97 - Damn good run for your money for sure.
I met him once during a science conference hosted in Lusaka. REally humble person who loved to sing and golf.

he was a vegetarian - and kept a good physical exercise regime.
 
