Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, Jonathan Pageau, and Mohammed Hijab discuss comparative religion, what is said about Islam verses what Islam has to say, and how the uncomfortable conversation - whether contentious or unnerving, is well worth having.Mohammed Hijab is an author, comparative-religionist and philosopher of scripture. He is the co-founder of the Sapience Institute and is a researcher and instructor for the organization. He has a BA in Politics and a master’s degree in History. He has also acquired a second master’s in Islamic Studies from the School of Oriental and African Studies, as well as a third master’s degree in Applied Theology from the University of Oxford. Currently he is working towards his PhD in the Philosophy of Religion. Having completed Islamic seminary courses, he is one of very few Muslims who has been given formal permission to relay Islamic knowledge on selected Islamic fields, dealing with comparative, political and theological issues. In his efforts, he has amassed a substantial following on YouTube, aided in part by authoring books such as “The Scientific Deception of the New Atheists.”Jonathan Pageau is a French-Canadian liturgical artist and icon carver, known for his work featured in museums across the world. He carves Eastern Orthodox and other traditional images, and teaches an online carving class. He also runs a YouTube channel dedicated to the exploration of symbolism across history and religion.