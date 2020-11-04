What's new

Dr. Israr speaking of "Nawaz Sharif Syndrome"

Looks like Dr. Israr was alive and knew what Mian Nawaz Sharif would do to his people and country in 2020. Its worth watching, worth 8 minutes of your life.


Nawaz Sharif Syndrome is a medical condition in which a person bites his countrymen and the state when they catch him stealing, lying and demanding to be the centre of the world.
 
Great post brother.
 
