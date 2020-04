I have seen a lot of anti China trolls post conspiracy theories blaming China for the coronavirus - some going as far to call it a "Chinese bioweapon". I knew this was propaganda cooked up by the western intelligence agencies just like we cooked up wmd in Iraq. Now, Dr. Fauci himself has publicly shot this propaganda down. Please use this whenever these lying trolls bring the subject up.



Dr. Fauci throws cold water on conspiracy theory that coronavirus was created in a Chinese lab

Dr. Anthony Fauci at the White House on Friday rejected a conspiracy theory that the novel coronavirus was created in a Chinese lab.

Fauci, the nation's top expert on infectious disease, said the available evidence on the origins of the virus is "totally consistent with a jump of a species from an animal to a human."

Fox News and Republican allies of President Donald Trump have been pushing the lab narrative in recent days, despite a lack of hard evidence to back it up.

Fox News has been leading the charge on the Chinese lab theory despite lack of evidence

