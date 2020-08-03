/ Register

  • Monday, August 3, 2020

Dr Faisal Sultan appointed as SAPM on Health

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Morpheus, Aug 3, 2020 at 4:08 PM.

  Aug 3, 2020 at 4:08 PM
    Morpheus

    Morpheus

    Dr Faisal Sultan appointed as SAPM on Health
    Aisha Mahmood Updated 03 Aug 2020


    Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Dr Faisal Sultan as his special assistant on National Health Services, Regulation & Coordination after Dr Zafar Mirza resigned from the post last week.

    He also holds status of Federal Minister. In March, the PM has appointed the CEO of Shaukat Khanum Hospital as his lead and focal person of coronavirus.



    Last week, Dr Mirza stepped down as SAPM saying that he has resigned due to the ongoing negative discussion about the role of SAPMs and criticism on the government. "I am satisfied that I leave at a time when COVID-19 has declined in Pakistan as a result of a grand national effort," he tweeted.

    https://www.brecorder.com/news/40009402/dr-faisal-sultan-appointed-as-sapm-on-health
  Aug 3, 2020 at 4:22 PM
    Chakar The Great

    Chakar The Great

    Conflict of interest? No?
     
