Dr Awab Alvi openly disrespecting armed forces.

President’s son inks Rs4.4 bn deal with US firm: Alvi regrets using Governor’s House as venue ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi’s son Dr Awab Alvi says signing of a $25 million, or Rs4.4 billion, Memorandum of Understanding between the Alvi Dental Clinic and Bringing Smiles USA to open a...

Let's talk about Dr alvi son, Dr Awab Ali.The more privileged you are the more you spew venom against the armed forces. To add some nepotism to the fire as well, The guy secured a 25 million dollar deal from US based dental program and the venue was a governor house. Minted money through privilege and shady deal with the american who obviously invested on the behest of Dr Arif alvi influence and power as the president.To top all of this his dad the president of pakistan is the supreme commander of the armed forces.