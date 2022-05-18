What's new

Dr Awab Alvi openly disrespecting armed forces.

Let's talk about Dr alvi son, Dr Awab Ali.

The more privileged you are the more you spew venom against the armed forces. To add some nepotism to the fire as well, The guy secured a 25 million dollar deal from US based dental program and the venue was a governor house. The american must have obviously invested on the behest of Dr Arif alvi influence and power as the president.

www.thenews.com.pk

President’s son inks Rs4.4 bn deal with US firm: Alvi regrets using Governor’s House as venue

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi’s son Dr Awab Alvi says signing of a $25 million, or Rs4.4 billion, Memorandum of Understanding between the Alvi Dental Clinic and Bringing Smiles USA to open a...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1526733880966975493

To top all of this his dad the president of pakistan is the supreme commander of the armed forces. Sad state of affairs.
 
Last edited:
Let's talk about Dr alvi son, Dr Awab Ali.

The more privileged you are the more you spew venom against the armed forces. To add some nepotism to the fire as well, The guy secured a 25 million dollar deal from US based dental program and the venue was a governor house. Minted money through privilege and shady deal with the american who obviously invested on the behest of Dr Arif alvi influence and power as the president.

www.thenews.com.pk

President’s son inks Rs4.4 bn deal with US firm: Alvi regrets using Governor’s House as venue

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi’s son Dr Awab Alvi says signing of a $25 million, or Rs4.4 billion, Memorandum of Understanding between the Alvi Dental Clinic and Bringing Smiles USA to open a...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1526733880966975493

To top all of this his dad the president of pakistan is the supreme commander of the armed forces.
how silly .
 
Listen we all love and respect our armed forces. But call a spade a spade. There are some serious comprised individuals at the top. None of what you see happening right now would be possible without these "neutrals"

Frankly I thing its time to separate the armed forces from politics
 
Listen we all love and respect our armed forces. But call a spade a spade. There are some serious comprised individuals at the top. None of what you see happening right now would be possible without these "neutrals"

Frankly I thing its time to separate the armed forces from politics

Frankly I thing its time to separate the armed forces from politics
Man call it whatever you want it to be, but most Pakistani's are tone deaf. People now want too:

Finish pension program
Reduce armed forces funding.
Openly abuse officers of all class, not just generals.
Remove all post retirement benefits.

It's just a matter of years before the army crumbles and we have punjab police 2.0 serving tea to the likes of Dr Awab alvi.

These days from top to bottom there is a concerted effort to degrade the institution. One can disagree with a few high ranking individuals but many red lines have been crossed lately.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1526941369431998465
Man it's sad all around.
 
Listen we all love and respect our armed forces. But call a spade a spade. There are some serious comprised individuals at the top. None of what you see happening right now would be possible without these "neutrals"

Frankly I thing its time to separate the armed forces from politics

Frankly I thing its time to separate the armed forces from politics
You cant run without neutrals..yet you want then out of politics. . .you are confused..
 
Don't ridicule our armed forces that suddenly became neutral in the face of recent US backed regime change operation in Pakistan. Don't ridicule our judiciary that came on the 130th place out of 139 in rule of law but opens at midnight to aid in the same US backed regime change operation. Buhuuuu. Cry me the crocodile tears
😭😭😭
Let's talk about Dr alvi son, Dr Awab Ali.

The more privileged you are the more you spew venom against the armed forces. To add some nepotism to the fire as well, The guy secured a 25 million dollar deal from US based dental program and the venue was a governor house. The american must have obviously invested on the behest of Dr Arif alvi influence and power as the president.

www.thenews.com.pk

President’s son inks Rs4.4 bn deal with US firm: Alvi regrets using Governor’s House as venue

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi’s son Dr Awab Alvi says signing of a $25 million, or Rs4.4 billion, Memorandum of Understanding between the Alvi Dental Clinic and Bringing Smiles USA to open a...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1526733880966975493

To top all of this his dad the president of pakistan is the supreme commander of the armed forces. Sad state of affairs.
how silly .
Oh no how dare he. Ye to blasphemy ho gyi ha. How dare he say something about 2 takkay k nalaik chowkidars jnko logo ne mai baap bnaya hwa
These days from top to bottom there is a concerted effort to degrade the institution. One can disagree with a few high ranking individuals but many red lines have been crossed lately.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1526941369431998465
Patwari and jiyalas:- Oh wow, so much abuse against our army. We have never said so much a word against the institution that we now love so dearly.
You cant run without neutrals..yet you want then out of politics. . .you are confused..
Don't ridicule our armed forces that suddenly became neutral in the face of recent US backed regime change operation in Pakistan. Don't ridicule our judiciary that came on the 130th place out of 139 in rule of law but opens at midnight to aid in the same US backed regime change operation. Buhuuuu. Cry me the crocodile tears
😭😭😭
There's a difference btw ridiculing and openly degrading. But since we're talking about holier than thou PTI, everything fair and let's call spade a spade.
 
There's a difference btw ridiculing and openly degrading. But since we're talking about holier than thou PTI, everything fair and let's call spade a spade.
Worthless state institutions should be degraded. What else were you expecting? State institutions should be working to protect the country from foreign interferences, not aiding and abetting them in their regime change operations by playing neutral
 

