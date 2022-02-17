Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan’s petition fixed for hearing after his death

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice will hear the petition filed by Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan for his free movement after his death on February 24.
At the last hearing, the court had directed the Attorney General to arrange a meeting of lawyers with the nuclear scientist. Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan’s petition is pending in the Supreme Court from 2019. Mohsin Pakistan passed away on October 10, 2021.
According to the details, the last petition filed by the nuclear scientist was filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan two years ago, in the year 2019, on which no decision was taken and his lawyers were not allowed to meet him in the name of security. Allowed
According to Sheikh Ahsanuddin and Tawfeeq Asif, counsel for petitioner Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, since the petition was filed in the Supreme Court, only five hearings have been held since then while the first hearing was held nine months after the petition was filed During a hearing, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was brought to the Supreme Court but instead of being taken to the court room by the concerned authorities, he was seated in the Registrar’s Office of the Supreme Court and then transferred to his house from there
The petition was heard by the Supreme Court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and the petitioner’s lawyers had requested the court to hear their client in their own chambers if their client could not be called to the court room. However, the court did not respond to his request.
The court, however, directed the then Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan to visit Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan at his house and ask him what problems he was facing.
On the order of the court, the then Attorney General had met Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan while the court allowed the lawyers of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan to meet his client on June 24, 2020 but the petitioner said that the meetings with his lawyers The tax was not levied as a retired Supreme Court judge had died during this period, making it impossible for the petitioner to meet his lawyers in such circumstances
Dr. Qadeer’s last letter and complaint
In the second paragraph of this two-paragraph letter, he writes: “While the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are waiting to hear the good news of my death, the Chief Minister of my province and city reminded me of this difficult situation.