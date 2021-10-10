What's new

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan (Allah's mercy on him), Pakistani hero passes on. Tributes.

K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
3,575
1
3,924
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
انا للہ و انا الیہ راجعون

Sad news, may ALLAH SWT bless his soul with 'Rahmat' and patience to his family - unbearable loss.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
11,268
-4
13,169
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
www.geo.tv

Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passes away

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's health deteriorated Sunday morning
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passes away




























Pakistan's renowned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passed away Sunday after his health deteriorated.
Dr AQ Khan is considered the father of Pakistan's nuclear programme and is revered at home as a hero for building the Muslim world's first atomic bomb.
Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's health started deteriorated Saturday night, after which he was brought to the KRL hospital Sunday morning in an ambulance, at 6:00am.
Sources said the nuclear scientist experienced discomfort in breathing after which he was brought to the hospital. However, his health took a turn for the worse when his lungs started bleeding.
Doctors tried their best to save the renowned scientist's life, however, were unable to do so and he passed away at 7:04am. Doctors have said Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passed away as his lungs collapsed.
The hospital administration is trying to make arrangements to shift Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's body to his E-7 residence, after which an announcement for the nuclear scientist's funeral is expected to be made.
Speaking to Geo News, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed showered praise on the scientist, adding that all necessary arrangements were taken to save Dr Qadeer's life.
When asked about the nuclear scientist's funeral, Rasheed declined to comment, saying that he would speak on the matter later.
More to come
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
11,205
4
23,331
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
انا لله وانا اليه راجعون ۔
اللہ تعالی ان کی مغفرت فرمائے اور جنت الفردوس میں اعلیٰ مقام عطا فرمائے اور لواحقین کو صبر جمیل عطا کرے۔ آمیانا لله وانا اليه راجعون ۔
اللہ تعالی ان کی مغفرت فرمائے اور جنت الفردوس میں اعلیٰ مقام عطا فرمائے اور لواحقین کو صبر جمیل عطا کرے۔ آمینن
 
hunter_hunted

hunter_hunted

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 2, 2010
3,925
-1
4,711
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

A very sad Day for Pakistan. Thank you our beloved hero. May Allah grant you highest place is jan'nah for all you sacrifices
 
