Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as the chairman of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet today (April 26).A notification was issued by the Cabinet Secreteriat talking about the new nature of constituents.According to the notification, ECC will have 14 members.Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was appointed as the chariman of Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) as well which will consist of seven members.He was also appointed as the chairman Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) which will consist of eight members.Notification included the ministries of communications; law and justice; maritime affairs; national food security and research; petroleum; power; planning, development and reform; privatisation; railways; poverty alleviation and social safety; and water resources. It will also include adviser to the prime minister on commerce, textile, industry, and production and investment; and adviser to the prime minister on institutional reforms and austerity.It may be noted that the minister for poverty alleviation and social safety has not yet been appointed.