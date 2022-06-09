PTI MNA and controversial figure Dr Aamir Liaquat passed away in Karachi today. Inna lil lahay wa inna alaihay rajion.
How? He was still young?
Thats shocking if true
RIP
Though many don't like him.
But he deserves respect now.
May Allah forgive him and his wrongdoings. Ameen.
Show some respect for deceased.Overdose of Drugs.
More like a faulty generator.probably suicide
now her third fraud wife will also claim left over properties, money etc
he was mentally unstable and last few weeks perhaps were very tough for him
Show some respect for deceased.
Apparently his room was full of smoke.