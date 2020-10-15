What's new

DPU20 and DPU30 Locomotives of Pakistan Railways, loss of 7 million dollars

H

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
23,127
13
22,519
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

in this video you will watch DPU20 and DPU30 locomotives current condition, Pakistan Railways brought these locomotives in 2003 from Dong fang Dalian locomotive corporation, China. few of the locomotive,s were CBU and others were SKD & CKD and assembled here at Risalpur locomotive factory Pakistan, total units of Locomotives were 69, after 2 years of service in Pakistan Railways few major defects were found in these DPU20 and Dpu30 locomotives, and most common were cracks in under frames, now all of these chines locomotives are grounded since 2010 and waiting for rehabilitation, it was 7 millions $ deal which badly damaged the performance of Pakistan Railways
 
Last edited:
LeGenD

LeGenD

MODERATOR
Aug 28, 2006
11,005
49
12,386
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Seeking low cost/unproven solutions for virtually every need is bad decision. Transportation services should be spared this nonsense on Public Safety grounds.

GOP should commit to globally renowned companies to fulfill transportation needs across Pakistan at all levels of Public Transport and avoid seeking supposedly cost-effective alternatives for the needful.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top