DPU20 and DPU30 Locomotives of Pakistan Railways, loss of 7 million dollars

in this video you will watch DPU20 and DPU30 locomotives current condition, Pakistan Railways brought these locomotives in 2003 from Dong fang Dalian locomotive corporation, China. few of the locomotive,s were CBU and others were SKD & CKD and assembled here at Risalpur locomotive factory Pakistan, total units of Locomotives were 69, after 2 years of service in Pakistan Railways few major defects were found in these DPU20 and Dpu30 locomotives, and most common were cracks in under frames, now all of these chines locomotives are grounded since 2010 and waiting for rehabilitation, it was 7 millions $ deal which badly damaged the performance of Pakistan Railways