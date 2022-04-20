Dozens of Uzbekistan military helicopters went inside Afghanistan to hunt ISK at Balkh Province

Darth Vader said: This happens when a nation is alive and and cares for its citizens.





The day Pakistan attacked ttp hideouts inside Afghanistan, TTP responded and attacked Pakistan same day and at multiple locations and afterwards Pakistan went back to its usual stance of not doing anything.



All hail Bajwa and Company

You know what, to hell with it all. Pakistan and Pakistanis should only care about Pakistan and fellow Pakistanis. The moment we do that, we will eventually become powerful and successful. To hell with diplomacy, foreigners etc. afghans want to be our enemies? Slaughter them all without mercy. Kick them all out of our lands. Pakistan FIRST!!!!!!!!!!