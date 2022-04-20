What's new

Dozens of Uzbekistan military helicopters went inside Afghanistan to hunt ISK at Balkh Province

This happens when a nation is alive and and cares for its citizens.


The day Pakistan attacked ttp hideouts inside Afghanistan, TTP responded and attacked Pakistan same day and at multiple locations and afterwards Pakistan went back to its usual stance of not doing anything.

All hail Bajwa and Company
 
Here Pakistan gets attacked almost daily and we’re still hesitant
Your government gets overthrown just like that and those who swore to defend and protect decide to stay neutral should tell you a thing or two about why Pakistan remains hesitant. When priorities are misplaced, remaining hesitant is all we can do.
 
This happens when a nation is alive and and cares for its citizens.


The day Pakistan attacked ttp hideouts inside Afghanistan, TTP responded and attacked Pakistan same day and at multiple locations and afterwards Pakistan went back to its usual stance of not doing anything.

All hail Bajwa and Company
You know what, to hell with it all. Pakistan and Pakistanis should only care about Pakistan and fellow Pakistanis. The moment we do that, we will eventually become powerful and successful. To hell with diplomacy, foreigners etc. afghans want to be our enemies? Slaughter them all without mercy. Kick them all out of our lands. Pakistan FIRST!!!!!!!!!!
 

