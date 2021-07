Dozens of Pakistan CNIC found of Afghan army soldiers

hydrabadi_arab said:



If this isn't huge security issue facing Pakistan then I don't know what is. NADRA has been compromised. These are Afghani soldiers. Now imagine how many afghanis live in Pakistan with CNIC. These #Pakistani ID cards taken from Kabul admin soldiers detained in Spin Boldak district of #Kandahar province.If this isn't huge security issue facing Pakistan then I don't know what is. NADRA has been compromised. These are Afghani soldiers. Now imagine how many afghanis live in Pakistan with CNIC. Click to expand...

This is messed up these could be Afghans, my concern is what about RAW & Co., who’ve infiltrated and hiding away like rats.Need to find people who authorized and approved them.What is being done to close this security loop hole.