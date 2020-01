Muslim community members were attending a gathering in Adilabad Tehsil when some Hindu activists reached the spot and started abusing the crowd.



January 14, 2020At least more than two dozen homes belonging to the Muslim community were set ablaze while several suffered injuries as Hindu extremists attacked a mosque in India's Telangana district, local media reported on Tuesday.As per details, members of the Muslim community were attending a gathering in the Adilabad Tehsil when some Hindu activists reached the spot and started abusing the crowd.The Hindu extremists also pelted stones on a nearby mosque and beat the Muazzin. In a fit of rage, the rioters set ablaze 36 homes in the area that belonged to the Muslim population. After ransacking and damaging public property, the suspects fled from the scene.Meanwhile, the local police cordoned off the entire area and suspended internet and mobile connections.Violent protests erupted across India after the BJP-led government passed the controversial Citizenship Bill, both from the lower house and upper house. Several people have been killed and scores have been injured after the Indian government passed the bill.The initiative drew wide scale criticism both from the Indian politicians and the Muslim community.The said bill has been adopted to amend the 1955 law to grant citizenship to Hindus, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs and Parsis facing persecution in other countries. However, the bill excludes the Muslim community that has been in majority in India.The bill was first introduced by Indian PM Narendra Modi's government in 2016 but it was withdrawn after the BJP's alliance parties withdrew support.