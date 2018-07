Manogya Loiwal

Kolkata

July 24, 2018

UPDATED: July 24, 2018 14:06 IST

49-year-old rapes 3-year-old in Darjeeling:



Rape cases in Darjeeling are on a rise with yet another case of brutality having been reported in the district within a span of 72-hours.



In this instance, a 49-year-old man with the name Ramashankar Saha raped a 3-year-old.

The accused has been arrested under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.





The first incident of gangrape was reported on July 20 in Pulbazar police station. Four people, in their 30's, had



All the accused have been arrested and have been sent to a judicial custody of 14 days.

Public Prosecutor of Darjeeling court Pranay Rai said, "We do not have fast-track court but will have to take the case to special court for such type of cases."

(With inputs from Kayesh Ansari)